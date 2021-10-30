What is Bruce Buffer's UFC salary per fight?

Bruce Buffer is worth over $10 million. The 64-year-old UFC announcer reportedly earns $50,000 per fight in the world's biggest MMA promotion and $100,000 per bout for special events.

Buffer is trained in martial arts. He is a judo green belt and holds a second degree black belt in Tang Soo Do.

Like the UFC, Bruce Buffer has announced for other organizations in the past, including the K-1 and Abu Dhabi Combat Club. He is also a high-level poker player on the professional circuit.

Bruce Buffer is known for his famous catchphrase "It's time!," which he uses during every UFC main event he calls.

His half-brother Michael Buffer is also a well-known professional boxing ring announcer. Michael's special catchphrase is "let's get ready to rumble!." He has also acted in several combat sports movies as himself.

Bruce Buffer has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss UFC 267

Bruce Buffer tested positive for COVID-19 just a week before this weekend's UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi. Buffer hasn't traveled to Fight Island with the rest of the promotion's personnel and has stayed back in the United States.

Joe Martinez will now serve as the ring announcer for this Saturday's blockbuster card in Buffer's absence.

The 'Veteran Voice of the Octagon' told renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that he will return to work next weekend for UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"I just finished my 14-day quarantine and feeling like myself again and will be ready to roar off Madison Square Garden next week. Much appreciated. My 25-year plus Cal Ripken streak is over but doubt it will ever be beaten. Like Dana [White] said, it would take a bullet to keep me out of the octagon but Covid got me first."

First time he misses a PPV since UFC 8 on Feb. 16, 1996. Checked in with the legend @brucebuffer to see how he is feeling. He isn’t going to work UFC 267 because he got COVID.First time he misses a PPV since UFC 8 on Feb. 16, 1996. Checked in with the legend @brucebuffer to see how he is feeling. He isn’t going to work UFC 267 because he got COVID. First time he misses a PPV since UFC 8 on Feb. 16, 1996. https://t.co/rvjPepSlZK

Buffer hasn't missed a numbered UFC event or pay-per-view level card since UFC 11 in September 1996. The impressive streak includes a whopping 255 big events across 25 years.

