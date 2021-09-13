What is the 'C.A.R.E Project', the foundation Jon Jones has been involved in during his time away from the UFC?

In a bid to bring a bit of goodness back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jon Jones founded a charity known as the 'C.A.R.E. Project'. It works to maintain cleanliness and offer support to those in need. It also acts as a platform for nonprofits and like-minded organizations to work to improve the quality of life of New Mexicans.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones offered fans some insight into his decision to set up the foundation. He elaborated on how he's been involved with it over the course of his time away from the UFC.

"I just wanted to do something good. Throughout the pandemic, I felt like the world was getting so far away from God. So what I did here in Albuquerque was that I found a group of people that came from so many different backgrounds and races and political viewpoints. I got them to rally together for the C.A.R.E. foundation, where we just give back and show God's love," said Jon Jones.

How have Jon Jones and the C.A.R.E. Project helped citizens?

Jon Jones and the foundation played a vital role in keeping the peace in Albuquerque during the protests that ravaged the country in the initial part of the pandemic.

They monitored the protests in a bid to ensure that a certain degree of order was maintained throughout. They also secured a countless number of spray paint cans from protesters to prevent vandalism.

Jon Jones himself played a significant role during the protests, which was displayed on his social media handles. Footage of him working with protesters flooded social media at the time.

Back in the holiday season of 2020, Jon Jones and the C.A.R.E. Project generated up to $25,000 in a bid to offer gift coupons to shoppers at a local Walmart in Albuquerque.

“It was so worth it, it was just so rewarding to see the eyes of some of these parents, some of the kids, man. I felt like we gave a lot of families, just a break,” said Jon Jones.

Jon Jones is certainly not a model citizen in many ways. He has made his fair share of mistakes. However, he has been working on himself in a bid to be a more productive member of society. The C.A.R.E. Project is the perfect platform for him to demonstrate his progress.

