What cars does Dricus du Plessis own? A look into the UFC middleweight champion's impressive collection

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is widely regarded as one of the best fighters on the current roster. Apart from his MMA career, 'Stillknocks' seemingly likes cars, as evidenced by his personal collection.

The South African champion is scheduled to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 16. After his successful title defense against Sean Strickland in February, du Plessis is set to face his toughest challenge yet.

On the first installment of TopGear Mag South Africa's Star in a Reasonably Priced Car, the middleweight champion shared his love for cars and listed his impressive collection:

"I bought my first car, [Toyota] Hilux. I still have that Hilux. I got the G-Wagon [G 63] Grand Edition, which is the number one. The Mustang with the Stage-3 Roush kit on it, a Supercharger and the Land Cruiser new 79 Series."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (12:48):

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently shared his perspective on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. According to betting odds, 'Stillknocks' is currently the underdog, with most fans picking Chimaev to dethrone the champion.

According to Sonnen, du Plessis will most likely emerge victorious, but it all depends on the first round, where 'Borz' is at his best. He said:

"How is he [du Plessis] going to beat him [Chimaev]? Because I am not fully confident that Chimaev can take him down at will. I'm not fully confident he can keep him there. We're going to know in the very first round. If Dricus gets taken down in the first round, things are going to unravel very quickly."

He added:

"But if he can defend the takedown for the entire first five minutes, it's only going to get easier to stay on your feet after that. It's an exciting match. I would expect Chimaev to be the favorite."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

