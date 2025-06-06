What cars does Dricus du Plessis own? A look into the UFC middleweight champion's impressive collection

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is widely regarded as one of the best fighters on the current roster. Apart from his MMA career, 'Stillknocks' seemingly likes cars, as evidenced by his personal collection.
The South African champion is scheduled to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 16. After his successful title defense against Sean Strickland in February, du Plessis is set to face his toughest challenge yet.
On the first installment of TopGear Mag South Africa's Star in a Reasonably Priced Car, the middleweight champion shared his love for cars and listed his impressive collection:
"I bought my first car, [Toyota] Hilux. I still have that Hilux. I got the G-Wagon [G 63] Grand Edition, which is the number one. The Mustang with the Stage-3 Roush kit on it, a Supercharger and the Land Cruiser new 79 Series."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (12:48):
Chael Sonnen weighs in on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently shared his perspective on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. According to betting odds, 'Stillknocks' is currently the underdog, with most fans picking Chimaev to dethrone the champion.
According to Sonnen, du Plessis will most likely emerge victorious, but it all depends on the first round, where 'Borz' is at his best. He said:
"How is he [du Plessis] going to beat him [Chimaev]? Because I am not fully confident that Chimaev can take him down at will. I'm not fully confident he can keep him there. We're going to know in the very first round. If Dricus gets taken down in the first round, things are going to unravel very quickly."
He added:
"But if he can defend the takedown for the entire first five minutes, it's only going to get easier to stay on your feet after that. It's an exciting match. I would expect Chimaev to be the favorite."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below: