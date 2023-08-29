What are the changes in rankings after UFC Singapore? Max Holloway , Zhang Weili climbs spots in new update

Following last weekend's successful UFC Singapore event, the latest official UFC rankings update showed Max Holloway and Zhang Weili moving to higher spots on the pound-for-pound lists.

Holloway is fresh off a third-round knockout win against Chan Sung Jung. Following their fight, the fan-favorite South Korean announced his retirement after 16 years as an active professional fighter.

Given the outcome of their bout, Max Holloway has been bumped up two spots on the men's pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings. The No.1-ranked featherweight contender now sits at No.11 on the list.

Meanwhile, 'The Korean Zombie' slipped two spots in the featherweight rankings and now occupies the No.10 spot. Giga Chikadze and Movsar Evloev had been upgraded to the No.8 and No.9 ranks, respectively.

Elsewhere on the men's P4P list, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling slipped down one spot to No.10, with flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja taking his No.9 spot. Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka slipped one place down and occupied the No.12 and No.13 ranks, respectively.

In the women's pound-for-pound rankings, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili went up a spot to share the No.1 rank with women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso after her impressive title defense against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292.

Erin Blanchfield also climbed to the No.6 rank thanks to her unanimous decision win against Taila Santos at UFC Singapore. Blanchfield also replaced Manon Fiorot at the No.2 spot on the women's flyweight rankings.

Max Holloway on potential fourth fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway is widely considered to be among the greatest featherweight contenders in UFC history. The striking savant possesses some of the cleanest boxing skills in the promotion and hasn't lost a fight to any featherweight opponent not named Alexander Volkanovski since his loss to Conor McGregor in 2013.

Despite Holloway's dominance in the 145-pound division, it seems 'The Great' has his number. The two world-class fighters shared the octagon on three occasions, with Volkanovski coming out on top every time. Given 'Blessed's resume, a possible fourth encounter against the featherweight king is a highly debated topic amongst fans.

At the UFC Singapore post-fight press conference, Max Holloway addressed the possibility of a quadrilogy fight against Alexander Volkanovski. He stated:

"Undeniable, man. All week, I’ve been saying undeniable. I’m not here to call nobody out... It’s the fans’ job to do for me. I’m just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable. I’ll keep crawling, scratching my way to the top of the mountain... I'm only turning 32 in December... I want to win the title back. I want to defend it a bunch of times."

