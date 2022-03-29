What charges did Colby Covington press against Jorge Masvidal?

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were involved in an altercation outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Covington and the latter pressed charges.

Covington gave a statement to the Miami Beach police, pointing out that he was left with a broken tooth and abrasion on his wrist due to 'Gamebred' punching him twice. 'Chaos' also reported $15,000 of damage on his $90,000 Rolex watch. Masvidal was taken into custody last Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

'Chaos' also pointed out that Masvidal appeared on the scene in a hoodie and a surgical mask. He was able to identify his former roommate because of his voice and long hair. Masvidal reportedly said, 'You shouldn't have been talking about my kids', during the attack.

'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' collided inside the octagon shortly before the incident. They fought in a massive grudge match at UFC 272 with Covington emerging victorious, earning a lopsided decision win in his favor.

Watch Colby Covington's octagon interview after his UFC 272 win:

For now, Masvidal has been released by the police on a $15,000 bond. However, he might face up to 15 years in jail if convicted guilty of the charges. The prison time will be for the aggravated battery charges, which is a second-degree felony. he is also being charged with a third-degree felony for criminal mischief offense.

Jake Paul slams Colby Covington for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul recently took to social media and bashed Covington. He related the attack to the recent incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith slapped Rock during the ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife.

However, Paul wrote that Rock didn't press charges against Smith but that Covington did against Masvidal. He labeled it a soft move by the former interim UFC welterweight champion. Here's what 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a pussy Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again."

Masvidal and Covington used to share a close bond. They were teammates at the American Top team gym for the better part of the last decade and even used to live together for a while. However, their friendship has turned into a bitter rivalry in recent times.

Many thought the feud would come to a close when the duo clashed at UFC 272. However, the recent incident showed that bad blood was boiling even after the fight.

