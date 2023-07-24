"What a cheater" - Luis Hernandez's viral 2-second KO fame tarnished by 'fake glove touch' accusations

Luis Hernandez's viral 2-second knockout victory at Titan FC 83 may possibly be one of the fastest MMA knockouts ever recorded. However, the spectacular victory has now been tarnished by accusations of fake glove touch on social media.

The 26-year-old fighter has established a reputation for quick victories, with all his professional and most of his amateur fights concluding in the first round. At Titan FC 83, Hernandez executed a lightning-quick head kick, knocking out opponent Brian Topp in the first exchange of the bout.

Check out the knockout below:

After re-watching the video, several MMA fans noticed a brief sequence in which they pointed out that Hernandez had seemingly faked a glove touch before the fighters met in the center of the octagon.

MMA fans view it as a clear sign of unsportsmanlike conduct, with several going as far as to label Hernandez "a cheater". One fan wrote:

"What a cheater: if you touch gloves is for fair play and sportsmanship. What a shameful victory."

Another fan wrote:

"That’s a cheap shot but hey that’s also a high kick, got to defend yourself."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Peeps got to stop falling for the fake glove touch."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Luis Hernandez reacts to accusations of cheating and faking the glove touch in viral KO victory

Luis Hernandez has addressed the accusations of cheating and faking the glove touch in his viral KO victory over Brian Topp.

Hernandez clarified that he always starts his fights in a fighting stance with his lead hand extended to measure distance. He pointed out that his opponent did not extend his arm for a glove touch, which he would have otherwise respectfully reciprocated.

Despite the accusations, Hernandez maintains that the exchange was within the bounds of sportsmanship. He took to Instagram to react to the victory and address the accusations. Hernandez wrote:

"I’d also like to take a moment to talk about the controversy going around regarding the glove touch. If you’ve seen my fights you know I come out each time in a fighting stance, lead hand extended to measure my distance. My opponent is seen coming up to me with a fighting stance, at NO point does he extend his arm out to touch gloves which I respectfully would have if he had done so (btw, we bumped fists before the fight started)."

Check out the Instagram post below: