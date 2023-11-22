What is Clan Wars? PFL Europe forms unique partnership with one of Top MMA events

The PFL has continued to make waves in the combat sports world. Its recent acquisition of Bellator MMA marked its most serious attempt at challenging the UFC's monopsony in mixed martial arts market. Now, PFL Europe has partnered with Clan Wars to create a funnel for young MMA talent.

Clan Wars is a regional MMA promotion based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and is expected to function in a manner similar to Cage Warriors with the UFC, where Cage Warriors acts as a feeder organization for the UFC. This allows the UFC to have its finger on the developmental pulse of European MMA.

Expand Tweet

This has led to the acquisition of major stars like Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett, both of whom were Cage Warriors champions. With Clan Wars, the PFL now has its chance to grow its roster with prospects and up-and-coming stars from one of Europe's rising regional promotions.

2023 has been defined by the PFL's aggressive expansion. It started the year by signing former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and polarizing influencer boxer Jake Paul. It also formed PFL MENA, a regional MMA league in Saudi Arabia, which is yet another feeder organization to bolster its roster.

Then, in perhaps its boldest move, it acquired Bellator MMA through a stock deal, where neither party exchanged any cash. This renders the promotion the UFC's most serious North American threat in years, while ONE Championship remains their chief competition on Asian soil, where it is the dominant force.

The PFL's plans for 2024

Come 2024, a champions vs. champions event that will involve Bellator champions from the recent Bellator acquisition is expected. However, Bellator will remain its own separate promotion in a reimagined format, similar to how both the WEC and Strikeforce were allowed to remain separate for some time before the UFC fully absorbed both.

Exactly what the champions vs. champions mega event will entail, and how long it will take before Bellator is fully integrated has not yet been fully disclosed. However, fans will be eager for a blockbuster start to 2024.