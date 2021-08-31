Paddy Pimblett reveals the story of how he met Conor McGregor after his Cage Warriors debut in 2013

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett appreciates Conor McGregor reaching out to him and wishing him luck ahead of his upcoming octagon debut.

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Pimblett spoke about the first time he met the former two-division UFC champion.

Ahead of Paddy Pimblett's Cage Warriors debut in July 2013, he met the Irishman, who was accompanying a teammate of his at the time. Both Pimblett and McGregor were apparently staying in the same hotel. 'The Baddy' then went on to share an interesting incident involving McGregor.

According to Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor was watching the UFC middleweight title clash between Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman. At the time, Silva was on an unbelievable run in the division as champion, while Weidman, the challenger, was the overwhelming underdog.

However, Weidman went on to shock the entire world by knocking out the Brazilian MMA legend and becoming the new champ. Conor McGregor was apparently rooting for Silva in the fight and lost his cool after 'The Spider' was knocked out.

"I met him, years ago. It was the night Chris Weidman knocked Anderson Silva out and we were at the Cage Warriors hotel. He was cornering one of his teammates and I just made my Cage Warriors debut. He was one of the only other people who stayed up all night. When Anderson lost, Conor kicked the door and I thought it was hilarious. He wanted Anderson to win," said Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett is ready to make a statement in his UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett is ready to take the UFC by storm in his upcoming octagon debut against Luigi Vendramini on September 4.

The Englishman will be competing in the lightweight division and despite some people claiming that he's too skinny and small to compete at 155 pounds, 'The Baddy' claims he's in the best shape of his life.

Might sound cliche leading into a fight, but I really am in the best shape of my life! And I’m coming to make a statement, just wait and see people 👊🏻 felt on fire with my man yday @chrisert88 @btsportufc @UFCEurope @ufc pic.twitter.com/zPVQV8hIhd — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 28, 2021

"Might sound cliche leading into a fight, but I really am in the best shape of my life! And I’m coming to make a statement, just wait and see people. Felt on fire with my man yday," wrote Paddy Pimblett on Twitter.

That’s the dedication what’s been put in the last 10 weeks! As yas know I love my food! It looks like the lad on the left has ate the lad on the right🤣everything has been working towards September 4th an I promise yous now I’m going to steal the show! @PaulreedReed pic.twitter.com/MrWYTeQRRO — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 30, 2021

