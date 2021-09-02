What is CM Punk's UFC record?

Former WWE superstar CM Punk tried his hand at professional mixed martial arts when he signed with the UFC in 2014. He went 0-2 during his forgettable stint.

In his debut fight, CM Punk took on up-and-comer Mickey Gall in a welterweight bout at UFC 203. CM Punk's in-ring talent and intangible attributes earned him the monicker 'The Best in the World' in the WWE. However, in the UFC cage, CM Punk has failed to prove himself as a worthy competitor.

CM Punk's pro-MMA debut turned out to be an utter disaster as Gall handed him the beating of a lifetime. The former pro-wrestler, who was 38 at the time, only landed a single punch before Gall swarmed over him and made the CM Punk tap out at the 2:14 mark of the opening round.

"I want to get this win for the city of Chicago."@CMPunk makes the walk for the second time in front of his hometown fans. #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/yM2RGq9rWm — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2018

The Chicago native was given a shot at redemption against media member-turned-MMA pro Mike Jackson at UFC 225. However, CM Punk's deficiencies have been exposed once again, losing a lopsided decision after three rounds.

CM Punk returns to pro-wrestling

After spending seven long years away from the squared circle, CM Punk finally made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling when he joined WWE's biggest rival promotion, All-Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The pop from the crowd for CM Punk's return to the ring will give you CHILLS 😱



(via @AEWonTNT)pic.twitter.com/NP2CXHKwUN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2021

CM Punk electrified his hometown crowd when he appeared on AEW Rampage, The First Dance on August 20th, 2021. The straight-edge superstar walked out to his trademark song 'Cult of Personality' to the delight of the Chicago faithful and announced that he's officially back.

CM Punk also made his first Wednesday Night Dynamite appearance five days later. It was then revealed that the 42-year-old will take on Darby Allin at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on September 5th.

A tense faceoff between @CMPunk & @DarbyAllin before their match at #AEWAllOut on PPV this Sunday!



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/rbuwzUInFV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Punk revealed why Allin appealed to him as his first opponent for his comeback. The AEW's newest addition said:

"I think he’s the perfect opponent. … I’m kind of approaching it like I’m quasi-new guy, but old head coming back into this thing. From an artistic storyline perspective, I can’t go after Kenny [Omega] right way. He’s the (world) champion. It wouldn’t make any sense."

"I never wrestled in this organization. Darby is a lot of things. He’s a fantastic talent, he’s a great personality. Within the AEW storytelling, he’s a very compelling character that the fans like. I just think he’s like the perfect foil right now."

