What did comedian Bill Burr's wife do at UFC 295? Here's the controversial act which has her in hot water

Bill Burr's wife, Nia Renee Hill, has found herself at the center of controversy after an incident which took place at UFC 295. The event was marked by a main card consisting only of knockouts and TKOs, including a change in the complexion of both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

However, during the event, Donald Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States between 2017 to 2021, was enjoying the action in a front row seat. While his appearance drew a chorus of cheers from many in the crowd, Bill Burr's wife was among the few who responded negatively to Trump's appearance.

She made herself an internet sensation by flashing double middle-fingers at Trump, which is widely regarded as a rude and insulting gesture. Her reaction drew widespread condemnation from Trump's support base, who criticized Burr's wife for her disrespectful actions.

Bill Burr defended his wife's right and freedom to express herself openly. However, given Donald Trump's ties to UFC CEO Dana White, her actions could very well lead to a change in her future UFC appearances, especially given how vocal White is about Trump's past part in keeping the promotion afloat.

For her part, Nia Renee Hill has refused to apologize for her actions. While Donald Trump is a highly controversial political figure, this marks the first time that he has been openly insulted at a UFC event, which are generally comprised of people who either support or are indifferent to him.

Is Bill Burr's wife a comedian?

Bill Burr is one of the most successful comedians in the world, and among the most popular today. He has also made several appearances on MMA's most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he and fellow comedian Joe Rogan have spoken about a wide range of topics. But what of Bill Burr's wife?

As it turns out, Nia Renee Hill is not a comedian. However, she is an actress and producer, and often helps him run his podcast on YouTube, where the two have been praised for their chemistry and joint-comic timing. Regarding their personal lives, the couple have two children, a daughter born in 2017, and a son born in 2020.