Jorge Masvidal and Donald Trump: What kind of relationship does the ex UFC fighter share with the former US President?

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has been a long-time admirer of Donald Trump.

His relationship with the former US President extends beyond a passing acquaintance. Masvidal's connection with Trump is marked by intense affection and widespread public support.

Throughout Trump's presidency, 'Gamebred' regularly stated his admiration for the 45th US president's leadership characteristics, policies, and what he saw as Trump's administration's favorable influence on the American people.

During the 2020 US presidential race, the former BMF titleholder aggressively campaigned for Trump, attending rallies and enthusiastically backing Trump's candidacy.

Donald Trump reciprocated the support he received from Jorge Masvidal by attending and showing his endorsement during Masvidal's retirement fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April.

Amidst facing 37 federal charges relating to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, the former president of the USA garnered attention once again as he made an appearance at a Cuban cafe in Florida, alongside Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal mocks the American legal system in response to Donald Trump's indictment on 37 charges

Jorge Masvidal recently conveyed his deep disappointment and frustration in response to former US President Donald Trump facing criminal charges for the second time in just a matter of months.

The gravity of the situation became evident as Trump finds himself entangled in a 37-count indictment, which alleges his illicit possession and storage of highly classified documents. These confidential materials encompass sensitive national security information, including nuclear programs and intricate US military plans, all allegedly kept within the confines of his private resort, Mar-A-Lago.

'Gamebred' took to Twitter to express his belief that an unjust "witch hunt" was targeting Trump, amplifying his conviction that the former president was being unfairly singled out:

"If you’re a Republican, watch out. If you’re a Democrat, anything goes. There are two tiers of justice in America. Shameful! No former president has ever been treated like this. #WitchHunt."

