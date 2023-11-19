"Nobody got arrested" - Comedian Bill Burr breaks silence on his wife flipping off Donald Trump during a live UFC event

Former US President Donald Trump experienced a blend of cheers and jeers when he attended UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

Despite receiving an enthusiastic ovation from the majority of the audience, Trump found himself on the receiving end of a less-than-friendly gesture from Nia Renee Hill, the wife of comedian Bill Burr.

Trump made a grand entrance to the arena during UFC 295 and cameras seemingly captured Nia Renee Hill appearing to express her disapproval with a double-finger hand gesture.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the host hilariously asked Bill Burr how his wife's hands were doing, alluding to the viral incident with Donald Trump. Burr quipped:

"They are fantastic... I love my wife, you stand with her. The guy [Donald Trump] walked in the arena... She gave him the finger, nobody got arrested, that's why this country's great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I came here to go to the fights. I didn't know I was going to the Republican National Convention."

When Bill Burr reflected on Donald Trump's Presidential win

Comedian Bill Burr openly shared his astonishment at Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the 2016 presidential election during a candid conversation with talk show host Conan O'Brien.

Burr, like the rest of the world, expressed his surprise and confessed that he wasn't a supporter of either Trump or Hillary Clinton and refrained from voting for either candidate.

The comedian reflected on the unparalleled nature of Trump's win, likening it to monumental sports events such as Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series home run and the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Olympics. Burr went even further, deeming it a more significant upset than the Giants' triumph over the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“I can’t quite remember who I voted for president. It wasn’t Trump or Hillary, though. I didn’t like either one of them. The Giants beating the undefeated Patriots, that’s all a joke. The star of a reality show is going to run the country. The guy who decided if Bret Michaels or Cyndi Lauper would make a better CEO for a company that doesn’t exist is going to be running stuff.”

