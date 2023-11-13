“This is why he stopped being funny” - Bill Burr’s wife seemingly flipping off Donald Trump at UFC 295 triggers controversy

Donald Trump was the first United States president to attend a UFC event back at UFC 244, and the former commander-in-chief was present again at UFC 295, where he received a positive reaction from almost everyone.

The businessman and politician, who is a close friend of Dana White, was given an honorary entrance to Madison Square Garden and shown appreciation on the arena jumbotron. Many in the crowd gave the business tycoon a warm welcome, but one woman seated just a few feet away from Trump could be seen flipping up her two middle fingers in the background.

The woman was identified by viewers as comedian Bill Burr's wife, actress Nia Renee Hill. It is unclear if Hill aimed her gesture toward Donald Trump or at the cameras, but it appeared to be directed toward the former president.

Hill's reasoning for the disrespectful action is also unknown, but it sparked a range of fan reactions on social media.

Some Twitter users found Hill's reaction humorous, while others did not care for it and took the opportunity to bash the actress.

Specifically, one user wrote:

"This is why [Bill Burr] stopped being funny. I will never forgive her"

Another user wrote:

"She's upset because nobody knows her name and just calls her 'Bill Burr's wife'"

View more fan reactions to Nia Renee Hill at UFC 295 below:

Fan reactions to Nia Renee Hill and Donald Trump at UFC 295 [via @libbyemmons on X]

Who is Nia Renee Hill?

Like many celebrities expressing surprising interest in the UFC, Bill Burr and his wife, Nia Renee Hill, appear to be a couple who enjoy high-level mixed martial arts.

Burr's wife is an American actress who has made appearances in many different films. Burr and Hill have been married for ten years but have been together since 2003.

Interestingly, Burr and Hill actually met through the comedian's stand-up career. Hill said the two met when Burr guest starred on 'Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,' a comedy talk show. The couple have two children together and live in California.

