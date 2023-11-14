MMA fighter who openly called out Hollywood boldly protests Donald Trump's indictment over Jeffrey Epstein's at bare-knuckle fight  

Professional MMA fighter King Bau recently took a stand against the perceived injustices surrounding the indictment of Donald Trump in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's notorious case.

Joel Bauman a.k.a 'King Bau', made a powerful statement in support of Donald Trump at his recent bare-knuckle MMA fight by wearing a shirt that read, "Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein's client list." He fought Curtis Millender at Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA and lost the fight via split decision.

The 32-year-old has fought under the Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance banner and holds a professional MMA record of 7-3-0, 1 NC (Win-Loss-Draw).

This striking protest comes amid the ongoing secrecy surrounding Epstein's client list, with politicians and the justice system facing criticism for their perceived lack of urgency in addressing the allegations of human trafficking and abuse against some of America's most elite names.

The fighter's act of defiance sheds light on the frustration many feel about the apparent impunity savored by influential figures implicated in the Epstein case.

The Jeffrey Epstein case, at its core, revolves around allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse, particularly involving minors. His arrest in 2019 reignited public scrutiny on the justice system's handling of cases involving high-profile individuals. Epstein's death by alleged suicide in jail further fueled conspiracy theories and intensified the demand for a comprehensive investigation into his associates and the extent of the abuse network.

As the public awaits justice for the victims and seeks answers regarding Epstein's associates, Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is actively pushing for action. She is currently urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to issue a subpoena for Epstein's flight logs.

King Bau's support aligns with the events of 2023 when Donald Trump, who served as the President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, faced four criminal indictments. Among these, two pertain to state charges, and the remaining two relate to federal charges, collectively comprising a total of 91 felony charges.

Comedian Bill Burr's wife's gesture to Donald Trump at UFC 295

Former US President Donald Trump didn't receive a warm welcome from everyone during his UFC 295 appearance.

As the camera followed Trump to his seat, viewers noticed comedian Bill Burr sitting with his wife, actress Nia Renee Hill. While everything seemed ordinary at first, a closer look revealed Hill making a gesture expressing her feelings toward the former President. She appeared to have flipped off Trump and the video has gone viral since then.

