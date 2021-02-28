What is compartment syndrome and how can it affect an MMA fighter?

MMA fighters leave it all on the line for their chase of the undisputed gold. However, the repercussions of an Octagon battle might become life-threatening. Broken limbs and fractured limbs are common ordeals for a fighter. Often an injury can manifest itself into something much worse and hazardous.

Compartment syndrome is one such condition that is caused by the constraint of blood flow due to swelling. As the flow of blood gets restricted to the tissue, the muscle cells are deprived of nourishment. This may cause immense pain to the patient and often requires a surgical operation for severe cases.

As this article from Healthline notes, an individual can be diagnosed with compartment syndrome when there is bleeding or swelling in a cluster of muscle tissue and/or blood vessels. Major injuries like fractures and severely bruised muscles may lead to this disorder.

With heavy blows traded inside the octagon, UFC fighters are vulnerable to compartment syndrome. One such case was reported in 2019 when MMA fighter Austin Hubbard was hospitalized leading to his first victory inside the cage. The affliction was so bad that the lightweight passed out after the match in the elevator.

Doctors operated on Hubbard's leg and had to incise his leg to reduce the pressure in his ligaments. Hubbard later posted a picture of his injured leg on his Instagram.

MMA veteran Conor McGregor was on the receiving end of Dustin Poirier's calf kicks at UFC 257. The Irishman eventually succumbed to the pressure and was left immobilized due to the severe pain. The MMA fighter acknowledged Poirier's leg kicks after the fight ended and went back limping to his lockerroom.

It felt like a watermelon: MMA fighter Curtis Blaydes on Austin Hubbard's compartment syndrome stricken leg

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes is a teammate of Austin Hubbard and accompanied the lightweight throughout his misery. After UFC Fight Night 158 wrapped up, Austin was immediately rushed to the hospital. Blaydes confirmed that Kyle Prepolec's leg kicks had debilitated Hubbard's leg which needed surgical intervention.

Curtis Blaydes also mentioned that the injury was "scary" and that he witnessed it for the first time in his career. Blaydes compared Hubbard's leg to a watermelon and told ESPN:

"It's like when you go to the grocery store and you pick up a watermelon and you feel how tight it is, that's how his upper leg felt"

The inflexibility of Hubbard's leg can be attributed to the inexpanding fascia (a strong membrane) surrounding the leg muscles. If not operated on quickly, compartment syndrome could eventually lead to cellular death.