What connects Daniel Zellhuber and Badr Hari? Exploring the connection between the two fighters

Daniel Zellhuber has a lot to live up to as a 24-year-old 'Golden Boy.'

Signing with the UFC in 2021 after a win on Dana White's Contender Series, Zellhuber enters UFC Mexico City as a 14-1 lightweight including 2-1 in the world's largest MMA promotion. As a bright young prospect, Zellhuber has earned the moniker 'The Golden Boy' but his fight name origin actually extends further back in his history.

The origin of Zellhuber's nickname is currently on the UFC website. Zellhuber told the UFC:

"My coach gave me the nickname [Golden Boy] because of Badr Hari, who is his favorite K-1 fighter."

A former K-1 heavyweight champion, Hari — who also went by 'Golden Boy' — also competed for GLORY Kickboxing and finished his illustrious career with a 106-17 record with two no-contests.

Zellhuber, who currently trains part-time at Xtreme Couture under head coach Eric Nicksick, did not specify which coach gave him the nickname, though it appears to be one from earlier in his career. The Mexican has been using the moniker for the majority of his career, including his days as a member of Combat Global and Jasaji Fight League.

Though faltering in his UFC debut, Zellhuber has returned to the form of late, picking up signature wins over octagon veterans Christos Giagos and Lando Vannata.

Zellhuber will face Francisco Prado on the main card of UFC Mexico City on Feb. 24.

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado preview

Entering as a betting favorite for the 16th time in 16 professional fights, Daniel Zellhuber will fight in Mexico for the first time in the UFC against Francisco Prado on Feb. 24.

Sharing multiple similarities in their young careers, both fighters have just one career loss against veterans in their UFC debuts. Zellhuber stumbled at UFC Vegas 60 against Trey Ogden, while Prado fell to Jamie Mullarkey as a short-notice replacement at UFC 284.

Since then, both are also coming off of victories, with Zellhuber last submitting Christos Giagos and Prado knocking out Ottman Azaitar.

Zellhuber will enter the matchup as the older fighter for the first time in his UFC career with Prado, who is still just 21 years old.