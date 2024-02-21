Daniel Zellhuber record: Who is the only fighter to defeat the Mexican?

UFC Lightweight Daniel Zellhuber is one of the most highly touted prospects from Mexico. The 24-year-old started his MMA career with a 12-fight unbeaten run. However, maintaining an undefeated record is an extremely difficult feat to achieve in a rapidly evolving sport like MMA.

Zellhuber suffered his only professional MMA loss against Trey Ogden at UFC Vegas 60 in September 2022. The fight was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 279. However, the promotion made some changes to its schedule, and Ogden vs. Zellhuber was moved to the UFC Vegas 60 card.

Zellhuber earned his UFC contract with a dominant unanimous decision win against Lucas Almeida in September 2021. He was then matched up with Ogden.

The three-round fight was a largely uneventful contest as both men were reluctant to engage in meaningful offense. Ogden, who had lost his UFC debut against Jordan Leavitt in April 2022, was desperate to get back in the win column and approached the fight with caution. Meanwhile, Zellhuber visibly felt the pressure of a UFC debut.

After three relatively uneventful rounds, Ogden appeared to have done more with takedown attempts and striking. He was declared the winner by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28), handing Zellhuber the only loss of his professional MMA career.

Daniel Zellhuber made a strong comeback after the Trey Ogden loss

Daniel Zellhuber was no longer an undefeated prospect after Trey Ogden handed him the unanimous decision loss. That being said, the ‘Golden Boy’ gained the experience of competing in the UFC and came back stronger.

In his next fight, the Xtreme Couture standout defeated veteran fighter Lando Vannata via unanimous decision to get back in the win column. He then competed against Christos Giagos on the historic Noche UFC card in September 2023.

Zellhuber scored the first submission win of his UFC career against Giagos, forcing him to tap due to an anaconda choke in round two. The win improved his record to 14-1 with 10 finishes.

Zellbhuber will attempt to extend his winning streak to three as he fights Argentina's Francisco Prado at this weekend’s UFC Mexico event. The 21-year-old is coming off a TKO win over Ottman Azaitar in his last outing.