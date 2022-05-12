What does Conor McGregor's "favela" comment to Charles Oliveira mean?

Conor McGregor recently used the term "favela" to respond to Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian claimed he could beat both McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night.

'Do Bronx' wrote on Twitter that he can make UFC history by knocking out McGregor and then submitting Diaz on the same night. The Irishman took note of Oliveira's comments and replied by asking the Brazilian to go back to his "favela," which is a reference to his roots. However, that tweet has since been deleted.

Oliveira had a tough upbringing and belonged to the favelas of Sau Paulo, Brazil. Favelas are slum-like and neglected areas in Brazil. However, 'Do Bronx' didn't surrender to his tough childhood. He fought through it and eventually reached the pinnacle of the sport of MMA when he became the UFC lightweight champion at UFC 262 in May 2021.

McGregor later tweeted out praising the Brazilian for his achievements. 'Notorious' stated that 'Do Bornx' has set an example for future generations to follow. He has since deleted that tweet as well.

Oliveira recently called out McGregor for his next fight for the vacant lightweight title. However, the Irish fighter has bulked up considerably with muscle mass. It is doubtful if he is still capable of making 155lbs.

What's next for Charles Oliveira in the UFC?

Oliveira is set to fight for the vacant lightweight title in his next UFC fight. He once again established himself as the No.1 contender with his win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

The 32-year-old became the first UFC champion to be stripped of his belt for missing weight when he exceeded the lightweight championship limit by half a pound before UFC 274.

Many have suggested that Charles Oliveira should fight Islam Makhachev in his next bout. Makhachev currently boasts a 10-fight winning streak in the lightweight division. The Russian believes he has put in the work to fight for the title in his next UFC appearance.

The Brazilian is also on the verge of creating UFC history. He is currently on an 11-fight winning streak in the lightweight division. That number is one short of the divisional record of 12 held jointly by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

