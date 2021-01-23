What is Conor McGregor's height and is he taller than UFC 257 opponent Dustin Poirier?

Conor McGregor is 5 ft 9 inches tall and he is the same height as his upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier.

Even in terms of age, Poirier and McGregor are both 32-years-old. The tale of the tape for the upcoming UFC 257 headliner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier reveals a lot of similarities between the fighters. In terms of reach, Conor McGregor has a slight edge over Poirier with 74 inches, just a couple more than The Diamond's 72.

One of the most intriguing factors about the fight that it's a southpaw vs. southpaw matchup. Both McGregor and Poirier are dangerous strikers and have the knack of finishing fights. Every fan of the fight game is aware of McGregor's knockout power as the man has incredibly knocked out 19 of the 22 men he's beaten inside the cage as a professional.

However, Poirier's resume can't be overlooked. He has knockout victories over former champions and top-contenders like Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, and Justin Gaethje. Another interesting fact that deserves attention is the fact that Poirier has seven submission victories inside the octagon while McGregor has just one. In fact, all of the Irishman's losses have come by way of submission.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II - The story thus far

The professional rivalry between McGregor and Poirier started way back in 2014 at UFC 178. The fighters had heated exchanges at press conferences in the build-up to the fight and McGregor further claimed that he would KO Poirier inside one round.

Well, McGregor's prediction did come true as he put Poirier to sleep in the first round of the fight. He nicknamed himself 'Mystic Mac' that night for his ability to correctly predict the outcomes of his fights. Since then, both McGregor and Poirier have come a long way.

Conor McGregor etched his name in UFC history by capturing the featherweight and lightweight titles. he even went on to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a staggering $100 million payday.

Poirier on the other hand beat a host of former champions and top contenders in the lightweight division. He even became the UFC interim lightweight champion before succumbing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in a title unification bout.

Nurmagomedov is another common factor between the two men. Both McGregor and Poirier lost to Khabib in a pair of title fights at UFC 229 and UFC 242 respectively. UFC 257 takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where the Russian defended his title against Poirier.