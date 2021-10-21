What is Conor McGregor's net worth after selling Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey?

Conor McGregor's net worth after the massive sale of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey is estimated to be between $200 million and $400 million.

McGregor topped Forbes' list of highest paid athletes in 2021, sitting ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the lucrative ladder.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. forbes.com/sites/brettkni… Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. forbes.com/sites/brettkni… https://t.co/fS4yXD3hub

The Irishman made $180 million in 2020, most of which came from the sale of his whiskey brand. Conor McGregor, Audie Attar and Ken Austin sold their majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to Proximo Spirits for over $600 million.

Proximo Spirits is a major liquor brand that also owns whiskey brand Bushmills and a tequila company called Jose Cuervo. While the company purchased 20% shares of Proper No. Twelve in 2018, they upped their stakes to 49% in 2020, becoming the largest stakeholder.

Despite selling the majority of shares in the brand, Conor McGregor hinted that he'd still be closely involved with it moving forward. The Irishman wrote on his Instagram:

"Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe! Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here! What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey! But of all spirits! Next stop - Worldwide domination!!! I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and in business - and the money follows. Never count me out!"

Conor McGregor boasted about his whiskey sale after a boost in net worth

Conor McGregor made $150 million from the sale of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. As his net worth soared, 'The Notorious' boasted that the deal will amount to $700 million eventually.

Also Read

According to McGregor, he didn't drink his own whiskey between his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier and the pair's trilogy six months later. Ahead of his third fight against Poirier, Conor McGregor told News.com.au:

"I am in a great place in body and mind, I'm taking my health very seriously. I haven't touched the most delicious Irish whiskey on the planet Proper 12 at all this camp, I haven't actually touched it since we re-upped the deal. It's upwards of $700m that deal is worth over the coming years and I haven't celebrated with a glass yet because I was in camp so I stayed focused."

Edited by Harvey Leonard