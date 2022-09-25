"You got severe head trauma" - When Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard 'Jizzy Mack' Ray Sadeghi dismissed the possibility of Conor McGregor winning in rematch

Despite the first meeting between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ending in a decisive tenth-round TKO victory for the American, anticipation for a rematch between the two has lingered for a while.

Watch the highlights of McGregor vs. Mayweather below:

Speaking about a potential rematch between the two, Mayweather's bodyguard 'Jizzy Mack' Ray Sadeghi dismissed any possibility of the Irishman winning the boxing bout. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Sadeghi said:

"One thing we do know: Conor, you can say what you want to say, but you got knocked out, and you got severe head trauma and a concussion that was reported by your doctor. Is the outcome going to be the same [in a rematch]? I truly believe that no one can outbox Floyd. No one can outwork Floyd. His offense and his defense and his technique – this man is just made for this."

'Jizzy Mack' added that Mayweather has been boxing since he was a little boy, and his father and uncle have been involved with the sweet science for decades. However, the bodyguard added that a rematch between the two men would surely be exciting.

Despite Floyd Mayweather's retirement from professional boxing, the 45-year-old spoke in a recent interview about the possibility of a rematch with Conor McGregor in a non-exhibition bout.

Floyd Mayweather hopes to take on Conor McGregor in 2023

In an interaction with TMZSports, retired undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather opened up about his plans to take on the former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor in a 2023 rematch.

Mayweather suggested that the bout wouldn't be an exhibition but a proper professional one. 'Money' added that if the rematch materializes, he stands to earn a paycheck of at least $100 million:

"This year, I've got an exhibition this Saturday... Then after that in November, I have another exhibition in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena. Then hopefully me and Conor McGregor can lock up in 2023, in a real fight, actually. If the price is right, of coure. They already talked to me about the number that I'm going to receive and of course, it's nine figures... You know you've got to start at at lest a 100 million for Floyd Mayweather."

Floyd Mayweather's pro-boxing record currently stands at 50 wins against 0 losses. His last pro bout was in 2017 against McGregor. Meanwhile, the Irishman has graced the squared circle as a professional only once.

Watch Floyd Mayweather speak about a potential rematch with Conor McGregor below:

