What did Conor McGregor say about Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife?

The bad blood between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will likely never end and there are numerous reasons why. The Irishman made the rivalry personal by infamously attacking a bus Nurmagomedov was in ahead of his lightweight title fight with Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

McGregor threw a dolly at the bus, breaking windows and injuring welterweight contender Michael Chiesa. In the build-up to the fight, Conor McGregor left no stone unturned in trying and getting under the undefeated Russian's skin. His barbs were often personal and aimed at Nurmagomedov's family.

Nurmagomedov chose to do the talking inside the octagon and picked up an emphatic submission win over McGregor at UFC 229. But the pair didn't really bury the hatchet after the fight. Quite the contrary, as a matter of fact.

As he continued to demand a rematch with 'The Eagle' in 2019, McGregor took a very personal jibe at Nurmagomedov's wife, Patimat Nurmagomedova. Sharing a picture from Khabib Nurmagomedov's wedding on his Twitter handle, McGregor said the following:

“Your wife is a towel mate.”

McGregor was likely referring to the veil which covered Nurmagomedov's wife's face in the picture. Soon after posting the tweet, the Irishman went on to delete it.

Ali Abdelaziz claimed Conor McGregor 'insulted Muslims' by making fun of Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife

Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz put Conor McGregor on blast for his insulting tweet about Nurmagomedov's wife. He said 'The Notorious' Irishman insulted all Muslims by making fun of their religious traditions.

"Talking shit, this guy is insulting someone’s wife and making fun of her religion and belief. He doesn’t realize he’s insulting 1.5 billion Muslims. Religion and family is a no no. You’re fu**ed Conor, let’s see what the media is going to say now. He’s a rapist, and a bit*h," Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter.

