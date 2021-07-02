What is 'Conor's Corner,' a feature in the McGregor FAST app that allows you to share your workouts with Conor McGregor?

McGregor FAST app users can now share pictures of their workout progress with Conor McGregor himself. A recently added feature in the McGregor FAST application will dispatch images directly to McGregor's private gym. The feature is meant to serve as inspiration to 'The Notorious' ahead of his forthcoming UFC outing.

Users can share their best post-workout photos by clicking the 'Share to Conor's Corner' button before July 10, 2021. A montage of images will be displayed in a live photo stream at the Irishman's state-of-the-art gym in California. The former UFC double champion may even give a shoutout to some lucky users via social media.

Check out McGregor FAST's official post detailing the newly included feature in their app:

The patented workout plans available on the McGregor FAST app have been carefully curated based on the former double champion's own training methodologies.

At the McGregor FAST fighting corner tonight. Seeing whose putting in that real work! Great job everybody! @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/hOfZtAHlR3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor was elated to unveil the new feature in his application. The Irishman is feeding off the progress made by his fans.

"If you complete a workout on the McGregor FAST app and you hit share, it will be right into my gym...very proud of how it has grown. This is an awesome thing because me coming in, sometimes I'm a little tired from the training. After all the hard work, I come in and see all these people putting in the hard work. It gives me that motivation to push on," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is amped up to face Dustin Poirier next

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will lock horns for the third time. While it was McGregor who obliterated Poirier in their first meeting at UFC 178 in 2014, 'The Diamond' put a halt to the Irishman's title aspirations at UFC 257 earlier this year.

Leading up to the highly anticipated rubber match, Conor McGregor appears to have zeroed in on exacting revenge. The Dubliner took several digs at Dustin Poirier following the latter's recent interview with ESPN.

Quick take for you and your team pal - You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Best boxer, my ass!

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Conor McGregor has an opportunity to revamp his MMA career with a victory over Poirier. The Irishman will likely face Charles Oliveira for the title in the fall of 2021 if he wins at the UFC 264 pay-per-view headliner.

