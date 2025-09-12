"What a crazy take" - Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen left dumbfounded by MSNBC's speculation about Charlie Kirk shooting incident

Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen were stunned as they watched the coverage of Charlie Kirk being shot at Utah Valley University. Both struggled to follow the narrative as reports surfaced in real time, with MSNBC drawing conclusions that seemed wildly premature.

The network suggested motives without any confirmed details while authorities had yet to identify a suspect. Rogan and Sheen questioned the framing and pointed out that it could have been a stray celebratory gunshot, not a targeted attack.

Speaking on episode #2378 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"What a crazy take. Like it might not have been someone assassinating someone for the wrong opinion... I mean, they want to try to pin it on a Trump supporter with a crazy Trump supporter with a gun going wacky. We don't know if it was a supporter shooting off a gun in celebration, cuz you know they do that. A lot of folks are just constantly out there shooting off guns at large gatherings in celebration."

He added:

"There's going to be a lot of people celebrating this. It's so scary. It's so dangerous to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings. He's not a violent guy who's talking to people on college campuses. Wasn't even particularly rude. He was tried to be pretty reasonable with people."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:32:20):

Joe Rogan warns about those who profit from division

Joe Rogan recently spoke about the state of alleged division in the country while discussing the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He called out people who profit from societal conflict. He said the level of division is extreme, and many actively stoke it for their own benefits.

Rogan criticized celebrating tragedies and described the media as paid propagandists who gaslight the public to assign blame. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of his podcast, Rogan said:

"Wow. It's a f*cked up time. People are so divided in this country. So divided. And there are so many people that love it. They love that we're divided, and they profit off that division. And they stoke the fires, and they do it for their own profit. And it's so f*cking gross. It's so gross. And to encourage this kind of thing is really one of the most horrific things that you could do after someone dies horribly."

