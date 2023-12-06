"What in the CTE did I just read?" - Matt Brown's assessment of Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green stoppage has fans scratching their heads

The UFC lightweight clash between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan had an unfortunately delayed stoppage.

Turner knocked down Green before pummeling him with punches while he was already out until the referee put an end to the fight. UFC welterweight Matt Brown weighed in on the stoppage and offered up a confusing take.

“I’m going to request Kerry Hatley in my fights. Because I would rather that as a fighter than an early stoppage. Let the dude half kill me. Like take a couple of years off my life. I don’t want this f*****g fight stopped. But I agree, it was egregious. It was absolutely f******g ridiculous. Like what are you thinking? We’re literally watching like, what are you doing?”

Fans reacted to his comments with bewilderment.

"What in the CTE did I just read…?"

"How he flip flop all in the same quote"

"Bro legit said one thing then said the complete opposite."

Other fans joked about his statement.

"Bobby needed it a little"

"Matt brown been on a roll recently lmao"

Bobby Green speaks up in the aftermath of his loss to Jalin Turner

Bobby Green's loss snapped a two-fight winning streak while simultaneously ending a two-fight skid for Jalin Turner.

For the first time since the loss, Green spoke to fans about his loss in a story uploaded to his Instagram account. He did not make any reference to the referee in charge and stressed the importance of moving forward.

“What up, guys? You win some, you lose some. I guess I want to show people that you’ve got to keep it G and you’ve got to keep it G when you lose. Shout out to Jalin, you did your thing, brother. I’m so happy for you. It means the world that you stepped up on short notice and you had your success, so shout out to you. To all my people, it’s just another step in the thing, you know. Another step in the career. There’s ups, there’s downs, I’m a keep it going. I’m not going nowhere. Love you, guys.”

Bobby Green was also very gracious in his loss and credited Jalin Turner for his victory.

