What did Dana White say about UFC 274 clashing with Canelo Alvarez's match?

Dana White recently shared his take on Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol taking place at the same time as UFC 274.

Alvarez is set to challenge Bivol this weekend for the WBA light heavyweight title. The boxing event is scheduled at the same time as the UFC 274 pay-per-view, headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje. The UFC president stated that he will be watching Alvarez's fight and mentioned that it will be a great night for combat sports fans.

Here's what White said to Kevin Iole during a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports:

"I think what happens is, I'm watching the Canelo fight. You know what I mean. And I think that's the way a lot of fight fans feel. I think they'll watch both. I think they'll watch us and they'll watch Canelo. It's a great night for fight fans."

Iole noted that Alvarez's last fight against Caleb Plant clashed with the timings of the UFC 268 co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. Keeping in mind that the same type of situation might appear this weekend, White offered a solution to fight fans:

"Get your two TVs ready."

Watch Dana White's interview with Kevin Iole:

The legendary Mexican pugilist was set to fight Sergey Kovalev in November 2019. That title fight was delayed as the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden went on at the same time. Hence, the boxers decided to wait until that contest ended.

Dana White does not want Kamaru Usman to fight Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman has been aiming for a fight against Alvarez for a while now. The UFC welterweight champion wants to try his luck inside the ring against the Mexican.

However, White is not on board with the idea. Despite being an avid admirer of 'The Nigerian Nightmare', he rightfully identifies Alvarez as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo 🏻 twitter.com/USMAN84kg/stat… KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 twitter.com/Canelo/status/… In the cage or the ring I’m willing find out in both… Are you? In the cage or the ring I’m willing find out in both… Are you? 👊🏿 twitter.com/Canelo/status/… You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make 👊🏻 twitter.com/USMAN84kg/stat…

The UFC president believes nobody can beat Alvarez in boxing. Given Usman's zero experience in the discipline, it's understandable why White does not want his man to take the fight.

Time will tell if Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez will engage in a boxing match at some point.

