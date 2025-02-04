What does Dana White think of AI? UFC CEO gives blunt reaction as Piers Morgan suggests human vs. Elon Musk's Optimus Tesla bot fight

Dana White recently shared his concerns about AI and robotics, dismissing the idea of a human vs. Tesla Optimus bot fight.

Elon Musk’s Optimus robot, introduced last year, stands at 5’8” and is designed to handle various tasks, from household chores to warehouse operations. The billionaire envisions a future where Optimus becomes an integral part of daily life, dubbing it a "humanoid friend" with advanced mobility and autonomy.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the UFC CEO was asked if he was excited about a potential fight between a human and the Optimus bot. White gave a blunt response:

“No I'm not. You know AI is going to be a problem. It's going to be a huge disruption to a lot of different businesses and and a lot of different thing like for instance already with some AI that they put out, you don't know what's real and what's not.”

Morgan echoed these concerns, sharing his experience with AI-generated deepfakes:

“I watched an interview with me and Elon Musk yesterday that somebody sent me online. It's 30 minutes long. It's completely convincing to the point where I wasn't even sure if I had done it. I've never interviewed Elon I want to but I was like wow. That’s creepy.”

White acknowledged AI’s potential impact but emphasized that live sports would remain irreplaceable:

“It's going to be AI is going to be a big problem uh for a lot of different reasons… but I think that the one thing that AI can't replace is live sports. With humans playing live sports um but it's going to be interesting.”

Check out the interaction between Dana White and Piers Morgan below (1:29:49):

Dana White on his retirement from UFC

Dana White has no intention of retiring from the UFC. Despite rumors sparked by his involvement in PowerSlap, which led some to believe he was shifting focus, the UFC CEO insists he will remain at the helm of the promotion until the end. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, White emphatically stated:

"I will never retire, ever. I will keep dogging this out until the day I drop dead.”

Check out Dana White's comment below:

Carlson jokingly predicted White would be ringside at 80, to which White confidently responded, “Hopefully.” Known for his hands-on approach, including standing between fighters at weigh-ins, White’s dedication to UFC remains unwavering.

