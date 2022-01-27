What is the date of Joe Rogan's upcoming tour in 2022?

Joe Rogan currently has only one event lined up as part of his upcoming comedy tour in 2022. It will take place on April 20 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 54-year-old UFC commentator was initially scheduled to do a show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on the same date. However, it had to be canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada.

Rogan took to social media on Wednesday to announce that presale tickets would be available for the upcoming tour and those can be bought until Thursday.

"4/20 Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Presale is today, Wednesday, January 26th at 10am local time until Thursday January 27th at 10pm. Ticket link is at http://joerogan.com. Password is: ROGAN."

Joe Rogan @joerogan

Presale is today, Wednesday, January 26th 10am local time until Thursday January 27th at 10pm

Ticket link is at

Password is: ROGAN

Dickies Arena also confirmed on Twitter that normal ticket sales will begin on Friday and the entire event will be a phone-free experience.

"Joe Rogan is headed to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on April 20th! Tickets Go On Sale Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10AM on http://ticketmaster.com. This will be a phone-free event experience. More information at http://DickiesArena.com."

Dickies Arena @DickiesArena JOE ROGAN IS HEADED TO FORT WORTH’S DICKIES ARENA ON APRIL 20TH!



🎟️Tickets Go On Sale Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10AM on



This will be a phone-free event experience. More information at

Apart from going on comedy tours and calling fights in the world's biggest MMA promotion, Rogan also runs his own podcast on Spotify.

Joe Rogan missed one UFC pay-per-view due to his comedy tour last year and skipped four overall

Joe Rogan is one of the most renowned commentators in the UFC. However, he now only calls United States-based pay-per-view events. Even with his limited schedule, he has been missing a few pay-per-views of late due to various reasons.

Due to his decision to only call US-based events, he has missed the cards held in Abu Dhabu in recent times. This led to him missing UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 and UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira (although not officially a pay-per-view in the US) in January and October 2021, respectively.

Meanwhile, he missed UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane in August last year. That absence was because the event coincided with one of his stand-up comedy shows.

A month later, UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega became another pay-per-view Rogan skipped in 2021. This was due to him going on a hunting trip with friends.

