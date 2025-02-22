Fans reacted as former middleweight champion Sean Strickland ranted on AI in his recent X post.

At UFC 312, Strickland couldn't get his hand raised to reclaim the middleweight belt against Dricus Du Plessis in their rematch. He lost the bout via unanimous decision, and his performance is receiving criticism from analysts, fans, and even his coach.

Strickland took to X and lashed out at AI, accusing it of being programmed to manipulate people and soften them with flattery. He wrote:

“Here's the thing about the AI. "hello Sean you're epic, you have a large p**is" No f**king robot, don't try to soften me with your lies. Your programed to manipulate people in to accepting them in your lives to control us. F**k you robot!! You won't betty crocker me you c**t.”

This post evoked a reaction from MMA enthusiasts, who quickly rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts. One fan speculated that the human race would become AI’s pets in the near future and urged ‘Tarzan’ to be kind to them, commenting:

“Hey be nice to them. We will be their pets. some day.”

Another X user took a jab at Strickland, reminding him of his recent loss by commenting:

“Ask Chat GPT why you bi**hed out against DDP.”

One fan added:

“What did ddp do to you.”

Another user commented:

“What kind of Al are you using Imao.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @SStricklandMMA on X]

T.J. Dillashaw analyzes Sean Strickland's fight at UFC 312 and criticizes him

On the JAXXON Podcast, T.J. Dillashaw criticized Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 312 and claimed that Luke Rockhold would easily dominate him in a potential fight. Dillashaw said:

"The Sean we’re watching in this fight, Luke pieces him up. Sean, for whatever reason, was like gun-shy. He’s a volume fighter, and for whatever reason, he’s pop-shotting. He’s throwing one jab at a time. He’s throwing one push kick at a time. He is not putting combos together. He’s not feinting. He’s not moving his f*cking head. He’s a robot."

He continued:

"He was standing straight up, tall, and throwing a jab the whole fight. I think that Sean was hopefully going to evolve coming into this fight, and I thought he looked worse than the first one."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below (17:42):

