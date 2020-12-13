What does Demetrious Johnson eat? UFC legend reveals secrets about his diet

Demetrious Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

The former UFC flyweight champion parted ways with the UFC back in 2018 and subsequently went on to amass a three-fight winning streak in One Championship.

Given his outstanding athleticism and unparalleled success in the sport of MMA, Demetrious Johnson’s diet regimen and his adherence to it has often garnered praise from fans and experts alike.

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t struggle too much with his diet and absolutely loves beer

Demetrious Johnson’s diet is truly diverse. Given the fact that the legendary fighter has consistently insinuated that it’s this balance in his diet that makes it work.

As reported by Balance The Grind, Mighty Mouse loves his cheat meals and savors them regularly. Johnson loves oreos, waffles, fried chicken, and stuffed-crust pizzas.

Additionally, Demetrious Johnson also likes having lots of beer. He has asserted, in the past, that he likes dark beer. Despite his love for beer, Johnson doesn’t face any difficulty in keeping his weight under control.

Demetrious Johnson had once famously stated, back in 2017, that he’d consumed a couple of beers, four slices of pizza, and five apple empanadas. Johnson added that he still weighed only 143 pounds when he woke up the next day.

Johnson has noted that he has the ability to eat whatever he wants and still not let his weight increase over 145 pounds. The MMA legend had spoken to GQ regarding his diet and revealed an example of what his daily diet plan is like –

“In the morning I’ll have some type of toast. Ezekiel bread, so it’s all whole grain. Then for the rest of the day I won’t have any sweets, no beer, nothing bad for me.”

“My wife will come home and cook my meals during training camp. She’ll be like, “What do you want for dinner?” and I’ll say, “Chicken and greens.” It’s that simple. She just throws some chicken in the oven and steams some broccoli or spinach or asparagus. It’s super easy. Then I’ll have some type of good carb, like a sweet potato or brown rice.”

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t shy away from using supplements either

The topic of supplements in the fitness and sports industries is a rather sensitive subject. On one hand, certain people suggest that a natural diet is paramount to one’s health.

On the other hand, there are proponents of supplement usage who note that the supplements are more precise and effective when it comes to giving the athlete’s body what it needs.

Demetrious Johnson’s body had stopped recovering as fast as it used to in the early stages of his career, which is why he eventually incorporated supplements into his diet.

Johnson utilizes MCT oil a lot. He’ll add it to yogurt. Besides, Johnson also makes a coconut water and mineral electrolytes concoction – a Gatorade-like drink – and then adds MCT oil to it.

Furthermore, Demetrious Johnson pointed out that he pays a lot of attention to hydration as he doesn’t want to suffer from cramps or tear a muscle due to dehydration. Johnson expounded on his use of supplements and other foodstuffs, stating:

“Breakfast might be eggs and oatmeal, and I’ll take krill oil with that, and spirulina. I take Total Strength and Performance before workouts, and I just discovered Onnit’s Elk Bar, and I love it. I eat that between training sessions. When I get home, I take the Key Minerals. The magnesium helps me relax at night.”

Moreover, Demetrious Johnson’s snack, after his morning swim, includes apples and peanut butter. This is followed by salmon with sautéed spinach and brown rice as some lunch.

Presently, Demetrious Johnson is the flyweight grand prix champion in One Championship and is all set to challenge Adriano Moraes for the One Championship flyweight title on February 24th, 2021.

