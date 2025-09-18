  • home icon
  • MMA
  • What disorder is B.J. Penn suffering from? Family brings up Capgras Syndrome during court proceedings

What disorder is B.J. Penn suffering from? Family brings up Capgras Syndrome during court proceedings

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 18, 2025 05:57 GMT
Exploring B.J. Penn
Exploring B.J. Penn's neurological disorder. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

B.J. Penn has found himself in legal hot water again. The UFC icon was arrested for the fifth time this year for violating a restraining order filed against him by his mother, Lorraine Shin, who was granted a one-year protection order in August.

Ad

During court proceedings, the 79-year-old alleged domestic abuse and/or extreme psychological abuse. She also claimed that Penn suffered from 'Capgras Syndrome' that caused him to believe that his family members had been replaced by impostors. Penn has notably voiced his claims via multiple social media posts over the past several months.

For context, 'Capgras Syndrome' is a rare neuropsychiatric condition that causes the person suffering from it to have a delusional belief that a close person, object, or animal has been replaced by an identical impostor. It's generally associated with underlying mental issues such as schizophrenia, dementia, and brain injuries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Shin's initial court request, she accused Penn of displaying a disturbing pattern of behavior, which allegedly involved him removing her personal belongings, such as clothes, shoes, jewelry, and her bed from her bedroom while she was away on a trip. In May, Shen and Penn were also involved in a confrontation that turned physical after she attempted to call the police. She said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"[He] grabbed my arms and shoved me against the 4-door gray sedan, which I felt a sharp pain in my back." [H/t: Yahoo! Sports]
Ad
Ad

B.J. Penn issues first statement after fifth arrest of the year

B.J. Penn has addressed his latest arrest. The former UFC champion recently took to social media to share a statement and claimed he had nobody around him to help him.

In an Instagram post, Penn made it clear that he didn't hold any grudges against anyone and didn't want his journey to negatively affect anybody. In the caption, he wrote:

Ad
"From being someone who had such a big entourage to just being by myself now is kind of strange, but I can’t help but think that I wouldn’t want people I care about around me to get in trouble or to get hurt, professionally, physically, mentally, emotionally, or in any way we can imagine."
Ad

He continued:

"I don’t hold anything against anyone. Thank you, guys. You are always nice to me when I see you. Big praises. I have nobody around to help me, and I do believe in one thing: if you want somebody to win, you will help them win. Either way, I don’t want anybody to get in trouble for my journey. Aloha to all. #hawaii"
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications