"What are you doing?" - KSI and Logan Paul roast Tommy Fury's boxing career with sarcastic advice

KSI is still unhappy over his loss to Tommy Fury. The pair took part in a boxing match back on October 14, when they headlined MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. The event reportedly drew 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, which was partially due to the intrigue surrounding the co-main event.

It featured a grudge match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. While the older Paul brother emerged victorious in his bout, KSI was left with the sting of a unanimous decision loss, which he felt was unjustified. In light of his loss, the YouTuber recently spoke on his first career defeat on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Among the topics he chose to discuss was Tommy Fury's previous claim that if he managed to last six rounds with him, he'd retire from boxing. Of course, Fury has not yet quit boxing since beating him via decision, prompting the YouTuber to say the following:

"I think I saw a clip somewhere, where Tommy Fury was saying, 'If KSI lasts six rounds with me, I'm gonna quit boxing.'''

This caused Logan Paul, who hosts the podcast, to taunt Tommy Fury over the claim:

"I'll be honest, bro. Maybe he should. Maybe he should."

This drew another response from the English YouTuber, who touched on Tommy Fury's hardest fights being against him and Jake Paul, both of whom are mainly YouTubers:

"Legit, like he struggled against two YouTubers, and he's a pro boxer. He's been boxing since he was six. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, but what are you doing?"

While the YouTuber once considered appealing what he considered was an unjust decision made in Tommy Fury's favor, nothing has yet come of it.

KSI was challenged by Conor McGregor

After Anthony Joshua scored a knockout against Robert Helenius, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor stole the spotlight with numerous antics. First, he force-fed Joshua a glass of his Irish Forged Stout. Afterwards, he was interviewed and stunned the fight world by issuing a challenge to a specific foe.

However, he didn't call out another MMA fighter or even a well-regarded boxer. Instead, he challenged KSI, a man he once dismissed as a 'friendly little nerd,' to a bare-knuckle boxing match. What exactly prompted McGregor's challenge remains unknown, but he has since walked back on the callout.