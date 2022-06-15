What drove Giga Chikadze to start 'Knockout Cancer' foundation?

Giga Chikadze lost his mother to cancer in 2013, which was the driving force for starting the Knockout Cancer foundation. Chikadze's mother died of breast cancer and is said to have been a big supporter of his fighting career.

The Knockout Cancer foundation is mainly funded by the Georgian UFC star and helps with funding for patients' treatments, medical check-ups, lab tests and even rehabilitation expenses.

The charity was set up in 2014, a year after the MMA fighter lost his mother.

Giga Chikadze's charity has so far helped over 200 patients with funding for their many medical costs. The money used in these services mainly comes from Chikadze's earnings inside the octagon and also endorsements from companies outside of the UFC.

This hard work hasn't gone unnoticed by MMA's premier promotion, with the Georgian being awarded the 'Forrest Griffin Community Award' this year. The award is part of the UFC Honors President’s Choice category, as Dana White personally picks the recipients.

Find out more about the Knockout Cancer foundation here:

Chikadze has made a big name for himself in the UFC with wins over Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson. The Georgian has a 7-1 record in the promotion, which will only help the 33-year-old to continue earning valuable pay checks from the organization in order to support his charity work.

Giga Chikadze wants to face 'The Korean Zombie' in his next UFC bout

Rising UFC star Giga Chikadze has made it very clear who he wants to face next after suffering his first defeat in the UFC. Chikadze lost to Calvin Kattar at in a main event earlier this year.

Following that setback, the elite striker wants to rebound with a fight against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung next. Speaking in an interview with The Schmo, the Georgian said:

"I feel like if he [Jung] really wants to do one more fight, you know, that that's only the option to him, because he had a lot to say after my fight... You know, a lot of people say this and that, but especially the 'Zombie' had a lot to say. So, I really would love to see him in an octagon."

Watch the full interview below:

Giga Chikadze also made another callout to 'The Korean Zombie' on social media. The 33-year-old made a promotional banner with the caption "Let's do this" and tagged Dana White, Sean Shelby and Ali Abdelaziz in the post.

Both fighters were defeated in their latest UFC bouts, with Jung losing to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

