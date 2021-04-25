What is the early news on Chris Weidman's injury after UFC 261?

Chris Weidman snapped his right leg after landing a low kick at Uriah Hall at UFC 261. The former middleweight champion exited the octagon on a stretcher after suffering the gruesome injury.

ESPN reporter Megan Olivi gave an on-air update to viewers regarding Chris Weidman's condition at UFC 261. Weidman was promptly taken to hospital and will undergo surgery on Sunday.

Additionally, up-and-coming light heavyweight Jimmy Crute, who reportedly suffered a knee injury during his bout against Anthony Smith, is now reported to be in stable condition, per Megan Olivi.

Per @MeganOlivi: Jimmy Crute's knee has been stabilized and Chris Weidman will undergo surgery tomorrow. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 25, 2021

Megan Olivi providing an on-air update on the injuries to Jim Crute and Chris Weidman:



Crute's knee is stabilized, he will go for imaging later on



Weidman has been admitted to the hospital, he will have surgery on Sunday #UFC261 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 25, 2021

The Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall fight marked the first instance where a fighter won a bout without even throwing a single strike. As Weidman threw the first strike, i.e, a right leg kick, Hall lifted his left leg to check it. The collision resulted in the All-American breaking his own leg.

Warning: The following video contains disturbing imagery. Viewer discretion advised.

The first fighter in @ufc history to win without a single strike thrown #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zxyu5XhYu3 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 25, 2021

In his post-fight interview, Uriah Hall expressed remorse over the ghastly injury that led to a first-round stoppage:

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman,” Hall told Joe Rogan after the fight. “He’s truly one of the best. It's a crazy story that he was the first man I fought that defeated me, that introduced me to fear. … I wanted to put on a great performance. I feel so bad for him. I hope he’s OK. I wish the family well. It’s the sucky part of this sport. … I hope he recovers.”

Advertisement

When can fans expect Chris Weidman to return to the Octagon?

Former undisputed middleweight champion Anderson Silva had to sit on the sidelines for over a year after breaking his left leg at UFC 168. Ironically, Silva's injury came against Chris Weidman. 'The Spider' took a year-long hiatus to recover from the snapped tibia and fibula. Silva underwent surgery and returned to the UFC cage at UFC 183 against Nick Diaz.

"I was afraid," said Anderson Silva in an interview with ESPN. "I don't look at my leg. I don't see my leg. I just take the medicine and just sleep for two days."

Going by the same timeline, it appears that Chris Weidman might also have to take some time off to recover.

Holy.



Weidman just kicked Uriah Hall SECONDS into their fight and his leg snapped. The exact same thing that happened to Anderson Silva against Weidman. This is absolutely horrific. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021