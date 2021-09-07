What did Eminem say to Dana White?

The extremely public spat between popular rapper Eminem and Dana White was one of the biggest talking points going into 2021.

The artist seemingly ripped into the UFC head honcho for his lack of faith in a number of fighters and Eminem himself.

While in conversation during a joint interview on ESPN's SportsCenter, the legendary musician slammed the UFC president. The viral clip birthed rumors that suggested the award-winning hip hop artist and Dana White had developed some heavy animosity.

“I think that people like you give people like me the fuel that they need to succeed in the first place. I think that the best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter, and if every fighter had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f*cking league,” said Eminem.

In the music video for his new song Higher, @Eminem goes off on UFC President @danawhite in an imagined @SportsCenter interview 👀 pic.twitter.com/UF0anAAh6V — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2021

What did Dana White say to Eminem to prompt such a response?

But the spat between Dana White and Eminem was all but a ruse. It was a way to generate hype around the artist's upcoming song titled 'Higher'. The track dropped ahead of the highly anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

The video featured a cameo from Dana White and Michael Eaves in the mock interview, which was previously believed to be authentic. In the interview, Dana White opened up about Eminem's chances against his "demons."

"Yeah, thanks for having me. Listen, I’m a huge Eminem fan, but this is a tough one. This opponent is not someone you can prepare for. It’s a tricky demon to conquer, even for someone as bada** as Eminem. My prediction is disappointment for fans all over the world,” said Dana White.

Catch White's cameo in the video for 'Higher' below:

Also Read

The music video premiered during ESPN's pre-fight telecast. In addition to a cameo from Dana White, the video featured the likes of Dustin Poirier, Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes and more bigwigs from the MMA landscape.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard