What is the Ezekiel choke and is Aleksei Oleinik the only fighter to pull it off in the UFC?

Ezekiel choke has been named after its famous practitioner Ezequiel Paraguassu. Paraguassu was a Judoka who secured multiple career wins with the use of Sode Guruma Jime (Brazillian name for the sleeve choke). It is hit from the bottom position.

UFC heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik is known for effortlessly transitioning into the Ezekiel choke on the ground. His opponents can be seen gasping for breath as they lay in Oleinik's bottom guard. Oleinik is the only fighter on the UFC roster who has secured wins via Ezekiel chokes.

In 2017, Aleksei Oleinik secured the first-ever Ezekiel choke on UFC canvas as he submitted Viktor Pesta in the very first round. Oleinik pulled on his bicep from his bottom guard and successfully performed this unconventional submission on the up-and-coming Pesta.

The combat sambo fighter once again shocked the world in 2018 when he secured another win via the Ezekiel choke. Brazillian heavyweight Junio Albini was the victim of this submission. The fight ended in the first round and Oleinik secured the performance of the night bonus as well.

Aleksei Oleinik holds the record for most Ezekiel choke submission wins in pro-MMA history. Oleinik has 45 submission wins on his resume with 12 of them coming via Ezekiel chokes. This is a testament to the Russian fighter's grappling acumen. His last submission win came against Maurice Green at UFC 246.

Did Alexei Oleinik secure his patented Ezekiel submission tonight?

Alexei Oleinik fought in his career's 75th pro-MMA bout tonight at UFC Vegas 19. Despite multiple attempts to get a hold of his opponent, Chris Daukus, Oleinik could not take the fight to the ground. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight in the very first round when Oleinik could not respond to Daukus' punches anymore. This defeat marks the 15th career loss for Oleinik.