"What the f**k is going on in here?" - Arnold Allen trolls reporter for choice of outfit at UFC 297 presser

Arnold Allen is set to return to the octagon when he faces Movsar Evloev at UFC 297 this weekend. The No. 3-ranked bantamweight questioned reporter Chamatkar Sandhu's outfit at the UFC 297 press conference.

Sandhu, who works for TNT Sports, asked 'Almighty':

"Hey Arnold, how's it going? Question for you mate. Obviously, Movsar Evloev is undefeated, 17-0, with Max [Holloway] going up for the BMF title fight at lightweight with Justin Gaethje, do you feel like a win over him can get you right into title contention?"

Allen responded:

"What the f**k is going on in here? Haha. Yeah, yeah, I think a win over Movsar definitely puts me back up there with the big boys. He's a tough, undefeated guy. Not a lot of people want to fight him. I want to be the best in the world so I'm happy to fight the best guys in the world too."

Check out Arnold Allen's interaction with Chamatkar Sandhu below (starting at the 27:42 mark):

Allen's reaction was prompted by Sandhu's choice of attire, as the mixed martial arts reporter was dressed in a costume from the anime series 'Naruto'. The outfit was likely a nod to Polyana Viana, who is set to face Gillian Robertson on the card. 'Dama de Ferro' has often pointed to her fandom for the series and reportedly attempted to walk out in a similar costume during her last bout.

Arnold Allen praises countrymen Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall

Leon Edwards has been able to maintain his respectful ways on his rise to becoming welterweight champion. Tom Aspinall has done the same on his path to the interim heavyweight title. Arnold Allen recently praised his two countrymen for the example that they are setting in the mixed martial arts community.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.3-ranked featherweight stated:

"There's something similar with those guys. There's no BS with them. They are who they are. They go out and perform. There's not a gimmick. They're not trying to sell something and be something they're not. They're just themselves, which is good people, good role models.

Check out Arnold Allen's comments on Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall below:

Allen added that even when Edwards became the welterweight champion, his demeanor at Team Renegade did not change. He noted that he enjoys being surrounded by humble and respectful mixed martial artists rather than the opposite.