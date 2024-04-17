"What the f**k is wrong with you?” - Ryan Garcia accuses Errol Spence Jr. of being “high” while fighting Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. took part in one of the biggest boxing fights in the last 30 years when they clashed on July 29, 2023.

The pair both entered the fight undefeated and ranked inside the top five pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Interest surrounding their fight was hightened even more by the fact that they would do battle to become the first undisputed welterweight champion of boxing's four-belt era.

With many expecting a competitive fight, what transpired could not have been predicted, as 'Bud' dismantled his opponent from the outset en route to a TKO win in round nine.

Now, Ryan Garcia has taken aim at Spence Jr. by accusing him of being "high" during the fight. 'KingRy' currently trains under Derrick James, who was the longtime trainer of 'The Truth' prior to their rumored split.

Garcia appeared angered by rumors that Spence Jr. refused to pay James a portion of his fee for training him to fight Crawford.

During a recent X Spaces conversation, he was asked what 'The Truth' had been up to, and said this:

"Man, f**k Errol... You ain't [with] Derrick James, f**k you... What the f**k is wrong with you? How'd I pay Derrick more [than you] on a fight I made less [money on than you]... Bro Errol was high as f**k [against Crawford]... The motherf**ker couldn't even form a sentence."

Watch Garcia accuse Spence Jr. of fighting Terence Crawford "high" below:

Ryan Garcia shares shocking callout of Terence Crawford

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to take on Devin Haney in a much anticipated WBC super lightweight title fight on April 20.

However, that hasn't stopped him from issuing a surprising callout of arguably the pound-for-pound No.1 boxer in the world, Terence Crawford.

'Bud' became the first male boxer in history to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight classes following his TKO win over Eroll Spence Jr. last year.

He has since set his sights on the super welterweight division, but has struggled to organize a fight in the wake of his rematch with Spence Jr. falling through.

Ahead of Garcia's clash with Haney, he took to X to blast the former undisputed welterweight champion. The post was deleted, but a screenshot was uploaded to X by talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson:

"I respect Crawford and everything he has reached but I want to kick his a**. Let's f***ing GO B***H"

See Garcia's callout of Crawford below:

