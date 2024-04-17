"It’s a dangerous fight” - Eddie Hearn warns Ryan Garcia of dire consequences if he hasn’t prepared for Devin Haney properly

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are just days away from their much anticipated WBC super lightweight title clash.

Since the bout was officially announced in February, 'KingRy' has showcased some unusual and concerning behavior online. The talented boxer has made claims regarding his own kidnapping, as well as boasting about his weed and alcohol habits during the pre-fight press conferences.

The co-promoter of 'The Dream', Eddie Hearn, recently shared his thoughts on the matchup. He shared his concern for 'KingRy', stating that he could be in trouble should his preparation have been under par.

During his recent interview with Boxing News, the Matchroom Boxing chairman said this:

"I was very concerned as to whether this fight was going to take place... I can't believe we're three days away, quite honestly... I do not believe that if he was at 60% that they'd allow him to fight. Because it's a dangerous fight. It's a very tough fight."

He continued:

"The problem Ryan has is not necessarily social media outbursts. The problem that Ryan has is Devin Haney. Who in the meantime has been working like he always does, which is like a dog... If Ryan is not on, Devin will school him and stop him."

Eddie Hearn and Devin Haney disagree over the boxer's future

Devin Haney is set to defend his WBC super lightweight title for the first time when he faces Ryan Garcia.

'The Dream' won the title in record-setting fashion against Regis Prograis in his divisional debut. Still, his co-promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes that he could vacate the title should he defeat Garcia on April 20.

Hearn's reasoning was that the winner of the fight would be ordered to face Sandor Martin, the WBC mandatory fighter, which is not an attractive fight to make. He was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he said this:

"After April 20th, the WBC belt is going to become vacant. Sandor Martin versus someone is going to take place." [8:25-8:45]

But 'The Dream' doesn't agree with Hearn, hinting at a clash with Subriel Matias, a client of Hearn's, in an interview following the Brit's comments:

"I said I'm not really interested in being undisputed [champion at super lightweight]. But now I am [Matias] wants to fight, he's with Eddie [Hearn]... That fight could be made."

