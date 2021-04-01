'What in the Facebook prelims is this s***?' - Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fuel trilogy talk with Twitter trade-off

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have engaged in another intense verbal battle, going back-and-forth against one another on social media.

In response to McGregor's statement of going up two weight divisions within the span of a week, Diaz responded to his arch-rival by reminding him that the Stockton fan-favorite has also competed in multiple weight divisions throughout his career.

Taking to Twitter, Diaz sent out an image of his middleweight bout against Rory Markham from back in the day. The tweet caught the attention of Conor McGregor, who didn't waste any time taking a dig at Diaz, as he questioned who Markham was.

Conor McGregor went on to take another dig at Diaz, claiming that The Stockton Slugger and his face know what the Irishman is capable of doing when it comes to rematches.

Here's the explicit Twitter altercation thread between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz:

What in the Facebook prelims is this shit ? Who the fuck is Rory Mark ham ? 177? 😂😂😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

McGregor's reply prompted Diaz to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov into the conversation. In another expletive-laden exchange, Diaz reminded The Notorious One of his public brawl against The Eagle. The Stockton Slugger also mentioned how Khabib didn't have a counter to his slap.

I forget nothing bro and you’ll see that soon enough. And don’t talk to me about a little slap in a scuffle I had them all trapped thinking they were dead. You’re the king of nothing. You couldn’t even win your own belt they made for you, let alone any other. pic.twitter.com/X9LiMQLbEr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Diaz then reminded McGregor of his latest loss to Dustin Poirier and wrote that The Diamond was also scared of the West Coast Gangster.

This prompted another response from Conor McGregor, who next decided to bring up the bus incident between him and Khabib from 2018. The Irishman showboated that he trapped Khabib and his entire team inside the bus in Brooklyn and said that the former UFC lightweight champion thought he was almost "dead."

Will Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fight for the third time?

The third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz seems inevitable at this point and is more likely to happen than not. With both men set to compete inside the Octagon this year, the wheels for a trilogy fight might soon be set in motion by the UFC.

Diaz will return to the Octagon on the 15th of May against Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is expected to face Dustin Poirier in June in a high-stakes trilogy bout.