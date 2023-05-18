What is Fallon Fox's real name? More on transgender MMA fighter's personal life

Fallon Fox, the first openly transgender MMA fighter, was born in Toledo, Ohio on Novemer 29, 1975.

Fox, who was born male, was given the name Boyd Burton at birth and kept the name until she transitioned. Prior to becoming Fallon Fox, the 'Queen of Swords' lived as a heterosexual male, marrying their girlfriend at the age of 19 and having a daughter. In order to provide for their family, Fox also joined the US Navy as an operations specialist.

Following her time in the Navy, Fox later attended college before taking the job as a truck driver in order to afford gender reassignment surgery. Boyd Burton then changed her name to Fallon Fox in 2006, after she travelled to Bangkok to undergo the extensive surgeries.

Controversy soon followed Fox after her transition when she opted to compete in professional MMA. The 47-year-old made her debut in the women's featherweight division back in 2012, and won 5 of her six bouts, including three finishes.

Fox later came underfire for her last victory, which was against Tamikka Brents in 2014. The Ohio native dominated Brents from the beginning and immediately bloodied her with knees and strikes before the referee called off the bout just minutes later. The controversy stems from the aftermath, when it was revealed Brents had suffered a fractured skull.

What Joe Rogan had to say about Fallon Fox in 2014

Following Fallon Fox's victory over Tamikka Brents, the latter suffered a fractured skull which required multiple staples and stitches to heal.

The win for Fox angered many members of the MMA community, as they believed the natural difference in strength between the two fighters was the reason the injury was so severe.

Joe Rogan weighed in on the controversy back in 2014, where he used strong words to condem Fox for fighting in women's MMA. According to Rogan, if you were born with a 'd*ck', you are a man:

"She calls herself a woman but...I tend to disagree. She used to be a man but now she has had, she's a transgender, which is the official term that means you've gone through it, right? And she wants to be able to fight women in MMA. I say no f---ing way."

He added:

"I say if you had a d--k at one point in time, you also have all the bone structure that comes with having a d--k. You have bigger hands, you have bigger shoulder joints. You're a f---ing man. That's a man, OK? I don't care if you don't have a d--k any more."

Catch Rogan's comments here (1:35):

