"WHAT" - Fans react to English comic Russell Brand attending the PFL Nashville ceremonial weigh-ins 

Russell Brand's appearance ahead of the PFL Nashville ceremonial weigh-in event has caused quite a stir and sparked reactions among fight fans.

A few months ago, Brand was charged with rape and sexual assault. Following his statement of not pleading guilty to these charges, the English comedian is scheduled to face trial on June 3, 2026. Given his controversial background, many fight fans were shocked to see Brand at the PFL Nashville event.

Initially, @DrakeRiggs_ on X reported and shared a video of Brand alongside PFL chairman Donn Davis.



Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of the post to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"WHAT"

Others commented:

"I wonder if he’s getting paid more than the fighters"

"Interesting. Never been a fan, but interesting."

"This is Make-A-Wish for adults facing significant jail time."

"UFC has the Trump administration, guess this is PFL's move to bring in celebs. What choice."



Fans' reaction to Russel Brand attending PFL Nashville. [Screenshots courtesy: @DrakeRiggs_ on X]

Brand is a known fan of combat sports and has had discussions about various top MMA fighters previously. He is also reportedly a purple belt holder in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Russell Brand showcases glimpses of the PFL Nashville venue

PFL Nashville is set to take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on June 12. While Russell Brand visited the event location, Donn Davis ensured he received a warm welcome. Davis personally gave Brand a tour of the venue.

Later, Brand shared a video of the PFL Nashville venue in a post on X, accompanied by a caption that said:

"I’m in Nashville for the @PFLMMA world tournament 🤝 Big things ahead, mate!"



The main event fight will feature a welterweight clash between Jason Jackson and Thad Jean, followed by a featherweight fight between Jesus Pinedo and Gabriel Braga.

