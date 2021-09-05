"What a finish!" - Daniel Cormier, Paul Felder, Aljamain Sterling and other UFC stars react to Paddy Pimblett's brutal finish of Luigi Vendramini

Paddy Pimblett has arrived in the UFC. ‘The Baddy’ impressed on the European MMA circuit and has now introduced himself to a global audience with a spectacular performance in his UFC debut.

The fan favorite hailing from Liverpool, England, competed in his very first UFC fight tonight. He faced Luigi Vendramini in the main card opener at the ongoing UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till event.

The fight didn’t get out of the first round and was entertaining right from the start. Paddy Pimblett was initially in trouble. His tendency to keep his chin high during fights was notably exploited by Luigi Vendramini.

Paddy Pimblett was caught by the Brazilian on the feet multiple times with a left hook to the head. However, the 26-year-old showcased a warrior’s heart, fought through adversity, and came back hard.

As the fight progressed, Vendramini became increasingly aggressive with his strikes. Unfortunately for him, this proved to be his undoing. Paddy Pimblett started catching Vendramini with right-hand counters. At one point, the Liverpudlian stunned his foe with a crisp right hand that appeared to connect cleanly.

Paddy Pimblett could smell blood and went in for the kill. He finished Vendramini with a barrage of punches, culminating with a huge right hand that ended the fight in the opening frame.

Noted below are a few reactions from UFC stars to Paddy Pimblett’s impressive UFC debut:

What a win talk the talk — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 4, 2021

Well! Damn! I’m definitely gonna be talking about @PaddyTheBaddy 😳 — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) September 4, 2021

WOWWWW!! Welcome to the UFC Paddy Pimblett 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UFCVegas36 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) September 4, 2021

Haha mad fight @PaddyTheBaddy Go on — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 4, 2021

That was cool AF! Back n forth fight but Paddy comes out on top! #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

Wow what a finish!! He’s tough tough — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021

Paddy Pimblett aims for UFC glory

Speaking to Michael Bisping after the highly entertaining fight, Paddy Pimblett stated:

“What did I tell you? I’m a Scouser. We don’t get knocked out. I’m here to take over. I’m the new cash cow. I’m the new man. People are going to be calling me out now.”

Provided that he continues to win, the belief is that Paddy Pimblett’s charisma and exciting fighting style could perhaps help him ascend to the star-level of Conor McGregor.

