What flag did Dustin Poirier carry out of the octagon at UFC 318? A closer look at 'The Diamond's' emotional retirement 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 20, 2025 06:23 GMT
Dustin Poirier walks out of octagon after UFC 318. [Images courtesy: Getty]

When Dustin Poirier stepped out of the octagon for the final time at UFC 318, he carried a flag on his shoulders that drew the attention of fight fans. Poirier succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against Max Holloway in their third meeting and the American's retirement fight.

The flag he draped over his shoulders comes from the Acadiana region of Louisiana, which is home to the Cajun community. Their history traces back to the Acadians who were exiled from Canada hundreds of years ago.

The design includes a gold castle on white, which marks the Spanish influence when Acadians settled in Louisiana. A gold fleur-de-lis on blue stands for their French heritage. A gold star on red represents the patron saint who, according to history, watched over them during tough times.

Check out the X post below:

Saturday’s main event in New Orleans was a firefight from the opening bell. Holloway started the fight strong, using his pace and output to push Poirier back. The Hawaiian fighter looked sharp, mixing kicks and punches while never giving Poirier a chance to settle. Poirier absorbed the damage, adjusted and fired back with heavy shots that forced Holloway to retreat.

The final ten seconds summed up everything about their rivalry and Poirier’s career. Both men stood in the middle and traded until the horn. Holloway won the fight but made sure the moment belonged to Poirier. 'Diamond' thanked his fans, waved to family and teammates, then stepped away with the Acadiana flag resting on his back.

Dustin Poirier thanks the UFC and the Louisiana crowd in final octagon interview

Dustin Poirier stood in the octagon for the last time at UFC 318 and spoke straight from the heart. He thanked Louisiana and his fans for giving him the strength to chase his dreams.

He talked about Max Holloway's toughness and how difficult it was to deal with his awkward striking angles. Fighting in front of his home crowd meant everything to him. He said this journey made him who he is and that he owes it all to the people who stood by him.

Speaking in the post-fight octagon interview, Poirier said:

"You know, I've always been going through fighting and trying to grind to the next thing, provide for me and the family. I never got to look at it from third person, but this week has been incredible, man. I feel loved by the fans, Louisiana and the company, you know? It's been incredible."
He added:

"I didn't know I touched as many people as I did just by chasing my dreams. I'm forever grateful, man. I just I love you all. I'm a kid living this dream out here, man. Throwing punches, throwing knees. I'm chasing dreams still, man. It's beautiful."

Check out Dustin Poirier's post-fight interview below:

