What did Floyd Mayweather mean when he said "all lives matter"?

Floyd Mayweather crossed supporters of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement back in October 2016 when he declared that 'all lives matter' and insinuated that society would be a better place if people just 'follow order'. In an interview with The Boxing Voice, Floyd Mayweather said:

I’m here to say all lives matter. You know, a lot of times, we get stuck, and we are followers. When you hear one person say ‘black lives matter’ or ‘blue lives matter,’ all lives matter. What I learned from boxing and what everyone can take in real life is to follow directions, follow order. Don’t give nobody a hard time.

However, Floyd Mayweather chose not to place any blame on the police for killings which involved many black unarmed men. This decision led to criticism from fans. Instead, the legendary boxer opted to vaguely call out all parties involved:

It’s not right what’s going on within this world on both sides. I think we need to communicate better, and I think we need to follow direction. There’s rules and regulations to everything.

Floyd Mayweather took a jibe at NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

Back in 2016, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, sent out a message against police brutality and social injustice by refusing to stand before the NFL games. After his protests finally got noticed, Colin told the media:

I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.

In his interview with The Boxing Voice, Floyd Mayweather also chimed in on Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protests. Floyd Mayweather seems to believe that Colin Kaepernick 'needs to focus' and 'stand up and get the starting job'. However Floyd Mayweather, who was the highest paid athlete of the last decade according to Forbes, sarcastically hinted that Colin Kaepernick's protest might have financial advantages:

He’s got the number-one-selling jersey, so it’s obvious he’s doing something right.

Kaepernick, meanwhile, promised to donate the money he earned from jersey sales back into the community.