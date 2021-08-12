What is Floyd Mayweather's private jet worth?

Floyd Mayweather lives up to his 'Money' nickname with his prized possessions, among which are the two Air Mayweather private jets he owns.

In a 2014 exclusive with FightHype.com, Floyd Mayweather showed off his first private jet, a Gulfstream G650, and revealed that he had invested around $50 million for the asset.

'Money' then went on to give the crew a tour around the interiors of the jet.

Check out the video below:

According to Business Insider, the jet has a long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, approximately 650 mph or 1,050 kph. It can comfortably carry a capacity of 29-30 people.

Floyd Mayweather frequently flaunts his private jet

Floyd Mayweather often shares content flaunting his private jet on his social media accounts, both as pictures and videos. The plane boasts Mayweather's name in big, bold letters down the fuselage.

The body also has imprints of 'TMT - The Money Team' and '50-0' printed in several places, including the tail, marking the boxer's undefeated 50-0 record. The same is also imprinted on the uniform of the pilots and cabin crew.

The mat that is kept in front of the stairs has a mark of 'TBE' - The Best Ever - a moniker used to describe Mayweather in the boxing community.

Needless to say, Floyd Mayweather typically enjoys a fun time aboard his private jet, playing poker, getting massages, and indulging in other luxuries that his fortune allows.

Here's a look at the interiors of the jet:

In 2016, TMZ reported that Floyd Mayweather purchased a second private jet worth $40 million, a 12-seater Gulfstream III with "gold cup holders, gold sink, gold accents throughout."

Mayweather Acquires Second Private Jet Worth

$40million

Air Mayweather 2 @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/dyQfWdwK01 — THE GREATEST🇬🇭🇱🇷 (@jeffreyamoah) June 16, 2016

Floyd Mayweather has a close relationship with his team of personal pilots, A.J. Ramey, Dan Booth and Gentry Long.

"I won’t even call him a boss ‘cause he’s more of a friend. Hanging with Floyd, traveling the world it’s more of a family mentality because, that’s the kind of person he is. He’s very generous, he takes care of us very well and he just wants us around and he’s nice to be around because we live life to the fullest with him and that’s a lot of fun,” Captain Booth said in a 2019 interview with Spin.ph.

Take a further look at Floyd Mayweather's private jet in the Luxury Zone video below:

The pay-per-view king that the five-division undefeated boxing champion is, Floyd Mayweather commands an exorbitantly high price every time he steps inside the squared circle. This helps fund his lavish lifestyle and expenses.

In an interview in May, the veteran pugilist revealed that he made $300 million to fight Manny Pacquiao, $350 million more to face Conor McGregor, and would likely take home $100 million to go up against Logan Paul. He also claimed that he had earned over $1.2 billion in his career and, according to reports, has a current net worth of $450 million.

In December 2019, he was ranked by Forbes as the highest-paid athlete of the decade with earnings of $915 million, ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and LeBron James.

