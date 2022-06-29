What did former MMA fighter Gina Carano discuss on Joe Rogan's podcast?

In the latest JRE episode, Joe Rogan and Gina Carano discussed a range of topics. These included the initial days of women's MMA and Carano's stance on COVID-19 vaccinations. They also spoke about the Texas native's possible fight with Ronda Rousey and Donald Trump's intolerance of opposing views, among other things.

Joe Rogan talks about problems with Donald Trump's personality:

One of the first topics the duo discussed was how a lot of people were against women fighters in the initial days of mixed martial arts. Carano told Joe Rogan that even Nick Diaz was not pleased with women fighting in the octagon:

"Even let's say the Diaz boys. Like I remember fighting on the same card as Nick Diaz and he was sitting next to me and of course I was nervous because I absolutely adored him... You know we are sitting there before the fight, having our post weigh-in dinner and he was like, 'You know I've got to tell you, I really don't like women fighting'... and I was like, 'That's ok, maybe you just a bit old fashioned.'"

Listen to the full JRE episode below:

Gina Carano tells Joe Rogan how her super-fight with Ronda Rousey fell apart

In the same episode, Gina Carano also revealed how her super-fight with Ronda Rousey fell apart because of Dana White. Carano said White spilling the beans on the fight too early affected her ability to find a team.

Carano told the comedian that she had asked White to keep the fight under wraps for at least six months so that she could assemble a new team:

"They said we'd like to offer you a million-dollar fight with Ronda... What I had told Dana and Lorenzo at that time was, you know, I don't have a team. I don't even have an idea of a team. I don't have a gym... I asked Dana if he could just keep it quiet, you know just don't bring up my name. Give me the time, a six month time and of course..."

Watch Joe Rogan and Gina Carano talk about the Ronda Rousey super-fight:

The fighter told Rogan that despite her request, the UFC president announced the event immediately. Carano stated that after the news of the high-profile fight went viral, she didn't feel comfortable searching for a team:

"First of all, I don't know who I'm going to train with. So now you've made it harder for me to walk into a gym, get comfortable with people. Because now everybody knows that I'm looking for a team."

The final straw that made her decide to walk away from the fight was an aggressive text from White. She said that she felt instantly disrespected on many levels and decided not to go through with the proposed bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far