What has George St-Pierre recently said about fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov post-retirement?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and George St-Pierre never fought under MMA rules, despite many UFC fans calling for the bout to happen. However, St-Pierre has recently given some hope to a potential bout against the Russian. He said that he would be open to fighting the UFC Hall of Famer in a grappling match.

While speaking with Helen Yee Sports, the Canadian stated that he would be open to fighting Nurmagomedov in a grappling match and would like to raise money for charity during the event:

"Maybe one day I will do a grappling match (against Nurmagomedov), and if it’s for a good cause and it’s well organized, you never know."

However, 'GSP' didn't want to get his fans too excited and went on to say that both fighters are currently happily retired from combat sports:

"Every time I say something like this, people get excited and rumors start. But the truth is that we’re retired, and I’m good where I am, and I’m sure he’s good where he is."

Khabib Nurmagomedov last fought in 2020 when he beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Russian won via submission during the second round of their pay-per-view bout in Abu Dhabi.

George St-Pierre left MMA after beating Michael Bisping via submission in 2017. Both fighters are considered to be two of the greatest fighters in MMA history. So it's natural that many UFC fans and pundits want to see the duo compete against each other.

Was George St-Pierre Khabib Nurmagomedov's father's favorite fighter?

Yes, despite his son being one of the greatest fighters of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father was a huge fan of George St-Pierre. The Russian's father sadly passed away in July 2020 from COVID-19.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was said to be a big fan of the Canadian. This was later confirmed by 'The Eagle' during an interview at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2021:

"This guy (George St-Pierre) was my father's favorite fighter. You know it's like, I grew up watching his fights, you know it's honor stand with him here and you know it's my pleasure brother."

This would likely make a potential bout between the two legendary MMA fighters even more special. But Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't fought in two years and 'GSP' hasn't competed since 2017, so it's unlikely that the duo would still be in their prime.

