What is GMT, the Bitcoin mining token Khabib Nurmagomedov recently became the ambassador of? 

Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced that he will serve as the global ambassador for GMT Token.

'The Eagle' made the announcement at the Future Innovation Summit 2021 that took place in Dubai. The event is held every year and recognized leaders from all around the world attend in order to have talks about innovation and the future of technology.

GMT is a token that can be used to mine Bitcoin. The token, which is backed by real assets, will provide its owners with a daily source of income. A token of GMT will equate to 0,001TH/s, a computing power unit.

By using GMT Token, a person can save money on buying and maintaining the equipment required to mine Bitcoin. GMT is highly liquid in nature and can be traded in just a few minutes.

"Dear friends, I’m glad to announce that today I’ve become the Ambassador of GMT Token, the most advanced token in the world. There is no doubt that in 2021 technology has changed the world. Blockchain is as much a breakthrough as the Internet. I believe that in the near future, blockchain and bitcoin will replace the financial institutions we are used to and become the main payment system in the world. GMT Token is a Bitcoin mining token. It allows you to mine without investing in expensive equipment and immersing in the details of installation and connection." wrote Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0

Khabib Nurmagomedov's last appearance in the octagon came at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' took on Justin Gaethje for the third defense of his lightweight title.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke 🤯 #UFC254 Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke 🤯 #UFC254 https://t.co/E2f3jCmt6M

The Dagestani made quick work of 'The Highlight', finishing him via triangle choke. In the post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport.

Also Read

UFC @ufc "This is my last fight." @TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 "This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 https://t.co/5HiUvJXBJC

Khabib Nurmagomedov remained undefeated throughout his entire MMA career and walked away from the sport with a record of 29-0. During his dominant run in the UFC, 'The Eagle' defeated high level fighters like Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos.

Edited by Harvey Leonard