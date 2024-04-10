Marvin Vettori recently left a lot of fans utterly bewildered with his puzzling comment on a post shared by Sean Strickland featuring his new pet dog.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently took to Instagram to introduce the newest addition to his family—a dog. He shared a lighthearted snapshot capturing a moment of joy with the furry companion, accompanied with a caption:

"'Hey babe, wanna have a kid?' 'No, get a dog.' lmao."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

However, 'The Italian Dream' added a perplexing comment to Strickland's post:

"Man, before this sh*t is over, we gonna lose you."

Check out Marvin Vettori's comment below:

Credits: @stricklandmma on Instagram

Fans responded to Vettori's remark with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"@marvinvettori, wow, love from Russia! What do you mean, champ? He may swallow that bone and choke? Deepthroat? Is this what you mean?"

Another wrote:

"What is this guy saying? CTE man."

Check out some more reactions below:

"What is this Italian brute yapping about?"

"Why is Mario angry?"

Vettori's comment might have hinted at a future fight with 'Tarzan,' but only he knows the true intent behind his words. 'The Italian Dream' and Strickland occasionally train together under coach Eric Nicksick at the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. Despite not harboring any particular sentiments towards each other, both 185-pound fighters share a mutual respect.

Vettori was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 90 against Brendan Allen last week but had to withdraw from the bout weeks before the event. The 30-year-old Trentino native has been out of competition since his unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75 last June.

When Marvin Vettori drew inspiration from Sean Strickland's UFC 293 middleweight championship win

Sean Strickland dethroned the then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 293 last September.

During an interview with MMA Junkie in October 2023, Marvin Vettori stated that while he wasn't taken aback by Strickland's victory, he conceded that he hadn't anticipated it to unfold so smoothly for him. 'The Italian Dream' also noted that the victory served as motivation for him to pursue the 185-pound title once again:

"Strickland made it happen for himself, and hat’s off to him. It just shows you it’s doable. He did it, even though he’s crazy. He made it happen, so everything is possible. (I’m) happy for him, even though one day I’ll take that spot for sure."

Check out Marvin Vettori's comments below (2:49):

